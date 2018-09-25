POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can a pop singer bring political change to Uganda?
Robert Kyagulanyi, the Ugandan parliamentarian and pop star popularly known as Bobi Wine, returned to Uganda on Thursday despite facing charges of treason. The pop star first captured the imagination of Uganda's youth with songs about corruption, poverty and democracy. But entering the political fray has rocked the political establishment. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been in power for almost as long as Bobi Wine has been alive. And he has no plans to stand down, especially not to the 36-year-old singer. So what does Bobi wine hope to accomplish? Guest Bobi Wine – Ugandan politician and musician #BobiWine #Uganda #Politics
September 25, 2018
