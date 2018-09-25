POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sao Paulo Biennial 2018 | Contemporary Art | Showcase
05:26
World
Sao Paulo Biennial 2018 | Contemporary Art | Showcase
It is a sensitive time for arts in Brazil. After the tragic fire that gutted most of the collection inside the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians are anxious to rebuild what remains of the physical side of their cultural heritage. When it comes to contemporary art, Sao Paulo Biennial is considered the second most important event in the international art world. And now, in its 33rd edition, the biennial has decided to change the way it sees things.
September 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?