The return of Bobi Wine | Free reign of terror? | Who killed Hariri?
51:57
World
He's a Ugadan pop star risking death by returning home. What will this musician turned politician accomplish by flying back to the Ugandan capital of Kampala? Plus, alarming new allegations against South Sudan's army. Are civilians being systematically tortured, raped and murdered? And who killed Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri? And UN tribunal is set to decide. #TheNewsmakers #BobiWine #RefikHariri
September 25, 2018
