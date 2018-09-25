POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US adds 10% tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods | Money Talks
03:20
BizTech
US adds 10% tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods | Money Talks
On Monday, the trade war between the US and China intensified once again. Their escalating dispute has already rattled businesses and markets, and now they have hit each other with their biggest round of tariffs so far. For more, we speak to Jasper Lawler, Head of Research at the London Capital Group, who says the trade dispute might affect foreign markets more than those in the US. #USsanctions #UStariffs #China
September 25, 2018
