Sky stock rallies over $40B bid from Comcast | Money Talks
BizTech
Sky shareholders are on cloud nine over a $40 billion bid from US telecommunications giant, Comcast. The offer values Sky at nearly $4 billion above its market value on Friday. If approved, the deal would create a trans-Atlantic media alliance that could take on 21st Century Fox and the likes of Amazon and Netflix. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. #Comcast #SkyTV #StockMarket
September 25, 2018
