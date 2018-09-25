POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices reach four-year high | Money Talks
06:57
BizTech
Oil prices reach four-year high | Money Talks
Oil prices have reached their highest levels in nearly four years. Big exporters have declined to raise production. And now traders say there's more pain to come for importers, particularly emerging markets already dealing with the rising cost of basic goods. For more on the story, we speak to Derek Brower, managing director of research at advisory firm Petroleum Policy Intelligence. #OilPrices #OilProduction
September 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?