World Share

Worst coffee orders baristas have received

Have you ever ordered a coffee with sugar, cream or syrup? Chances are, you've insulted your barista. To coffee purists, even adding milk is degrading. Is it over the top? Maybe. But baristas play a big, important role in our daily rituals, so we asked them to share the worst orders they've ever received. You may never be able to order the same way again. Disclaimer: This is not a judgement-free story. #CoffeeFestival #Barista #Coffee