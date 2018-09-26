World Share

Why are Cameroon’s English speakers fighting for independence?

Over the last year, armed separatists and security forces have clashed in the country's Anglophone regions. So far 400 civilians have been killed and that number is expected to rise. A recent video released by the separatist Ambazonia Liberation Forces, shows a member holding a soldiers decapitated head. But this kind of violence isn't isolated. Cameroon's central government is accused of using its own military to crack down and kill English speakers calling for independence. And with elections around the corner many fear it's only going to get worse. Hyder Abbasi Reports