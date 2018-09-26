World Share

Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis

If you're living in Cameroon's English speaking regions, you'll have no doubt seen a surge in violence. Over the last year, armed separatists and security forces have clashed in the country's Anglophone regions. A recent video released by the separatist Ambazonia Liberation Forces, shows a member holding a soldiers decapitated head. But Cameroon's central government is also accused of using its own military to crack down and kill English speakers demanding independence. And with elections around the corner many fear it's only going to get worse. Guests: Agbor Anyior Nkongho Director of the Centre of Human Rights and Democracy in Africa Kenedy Ejacha Former Cameroonian politician