Who’s responsible for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis?
28:18
World
Who’s responsible for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis?
Fighting between Houthi rebels and Saudi backed forces has intensified as they vie for control of Hudaida. The Yemeni city is home to one of the country's most important ports - especially since two thirds of the population rely on it for food and aid. The Arab nation is now the poorest in the Middle East, so who’s responsible for the suffering of Yemen’s impoverished people? Guests: Mohamed Askar Yemen's human rights minister Najeeb Ghanem Former Yemeni health minister Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Journalist Radhya Almutawakel Chairwoman of Mwatana Organisation for Human Rights Mohamed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf Affairs Expert
September 26, 2018
