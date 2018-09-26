World Bank says Gaza economy in 'free fall' | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Gaza Strip's economy is in a critical state. That's according to a new report by The World Bank. It says cuts to aid and salaries have added to years of isolation through Israel's blockade, leaving citizens in distress. It also says Gaza's economy is in free fall. The Bank released its report ahead of a high level meeting Thursday in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. For more on this we are joined by Jeremy Wildeman, a research associate in aid policies to Palestine, at the UK's University of Bath. #WorldBank #Palestine #GazaStrip
September 26, 2018
