September 27, 2018
02:54
Seljuk architecture in Konya | Architecture | Showcase
From monuments, madrasahs, mosques and caravanserais, the city of Konya is unique in its mixing of the modern and the ancient. Here, slick, multi-storey skyscrapers cast shadows onto old stone buildings, with each managing to exist in a kind of architectural harmony. Showcase’s Sharaz Ali went in search of what gives this city its great sense of history, and why some of those buildings are still standing.
