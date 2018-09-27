POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why hasn't the United States stopped Afghanistan’s flourishing heroin production?
19:36
World
Afghanistan produces 90 percent of the world's opium, despite the efforts of the United States. Washington is being outplayed by a formidable opponent -- and we're not talking about a militant group, but tens of thousands of poor farmers. They rely on the cultivation of this often deadly drug for their livelihoods. So if a mountain of cash and the world's most powerful military can't solve the problem -- what can? Guests: Mike Vigil Former agent Drug Enforcement Administration Javid Faisal Former deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Chief Executive Parliamentary candidate
September 27, 2018
