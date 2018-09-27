What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

How will Iran respond to a deadly terror attack?

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani vowed a crushing response to a mass shooting that killed 29 people during a military parade -- but how can he do that without knowing who's responsible? An Arab separatist group and Daesh both have claimed responsibility. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while the military pointed the finger at the US and Israel. Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor Tehran University Adam Weinstein Policy Associate National Iranian American Council Alex Titus Conservative political activist and a policy advisor American First Policies