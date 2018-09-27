BizTech Share

Kaepernick collaboration boosts Nike sales | Money Talks

Colin Kaepernick has sparked intense debate for the past two years, since the former American football quarterback started kneeling at games to protest against police brutality. He has also been criticised by the US President Donald Trump. But this month, he appeared in an ad for sportswear giant Nike. That led to boycotts of the company's products. But a spike in Nike's sales since the ads were aired shows many consumers approve their message. We speak to Caroline Woods in New York. #Kaepernick #Nike