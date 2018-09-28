POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Supreme Showdown: Kavanaugh defends sexual assault accusations
02:10
World
Supreme Showdown: Kavanaugh defends sexual assault accusations
In a dramatic day in Washington the Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her 36 years ago have appeared before a Senate committee. Dr Christine Blasey Ford said she was "a hundred percent" sure Kavanaugh was the man who attacked her. Kavanaugh angrily denied the claim. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Kavanaugh #SupremeCourt
September 28, 2018
