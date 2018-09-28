POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Macedonians vote to change the name of their country?
20:16
World
Will Macedonians vote to change the name of their country?
On Sunday, Macedonians will head to the polls and vote on whether the name of their country should be changed. It's a source of great contention between Athens and Skopje, with both having a historical claim to the name. But if the people say yes - the nation will become the Republic of North Macedonia. Guests: Petar Arsovski Public relation strategist in Skopje Meto Koloski President of the United Macedonian Diaspora Abdulvehab Ejupi. TRT World producer and Balkans researcher
September 28, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?