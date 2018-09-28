World Share

European Union will continue trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions

The United States has re-imposed sanctions on Iran - which forbids any US company or subsidiary from trading with the country. It also threatens to penalise international companies if they do business with the oil-rich nation. Iran is already starting to feel the economic squeeze - and has warned it may follow America's lead and withdraw from the nuclear peace process. In an effort to salvage the agreement - and secure lucrative business dealings - the European Union has come up with a plan to circumvent the stand-off. The EU says it will create a new financial mechanism to allow countries to continue trading with Iran - without breaching US sanctions. It's referred to as a "special purpose vehicle" and could act as a middle man or buffer between companies and Tehran. Guests: Bozkurt Aran Former Turkish Ambassador to Iran Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council