Germany-Turkey Relations: Erdogan, Merkel pledge stronger bilateral ties
02:00
World
Momentum is gathering for a major international conference on Syria next month. Support for the event was announced following a meeting between Turkey and Germany's leaders in Berlin. There've been strained relations between the countries. And as our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Berlin, this was billed as an attempt at reconciliation. #Turkey #Germany
September 28, 2018
