Kavanaugh Confirmation: Trump orders FBI to probe Kavanaugh allegations
01:47
World
Kavanaugh Confirmation: Trump orders FBI to probe Kavanaugh allegations
US president Donald Trump has ordered an FBI probe into sexual misconduct allegations facing his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. His decision was prompted by a Republican-led Senate committee which backed Kavanaugh's nomination- but only on the condition the FBI be given a week to investigate allegations he sexually assaulted a woman as a teenager. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Kavanaugh #FBI #Trump
September 29, 2018
