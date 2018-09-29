World Share

Road to Brexit: EU, Britain running out of time to reach deal

On Saturday there are exactly six months until the UK leaves the European Union. Some of the British ministers who backed Brexit two years ago said the trade negotiations to leave the EU would be straightforward, that the UK would hold all the cards. The French president Emmanuel Macron recently called them liars. British supporters of the EU call them far worse. Now, both sides are concerned that time is running out for an agreement. TRT World's Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports on what's become a critical timeline to reach a deal. #Brexit #EU #Britain