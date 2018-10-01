World Share

International Mevlana Foundation | Culture | Showcase

Often encompassing mind, body and soul, Rumi’s teachings are all about love, compassion and living harmoniously in a world where human relations are often with strife. The city of Konya and the Sufi poet are intertwined in a kind of mystical dance that sees an array of global citizens come here each year to experience that sense of mysticism, together. Showcase's Sharaz Ali went in search of their stories