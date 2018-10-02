World Share

UN Treaty: Saving the seas?

Covering nearly half the surface of the planet, the seas beyond national jurisdiction contain an exceptional level of biodiversity - and valuable mineral resources. So naturally they're open to exploitation. The question is, can countries agree on an overarching agreement to protect our underwater world? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Highseas #UNTreaty #Climatechange