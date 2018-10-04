POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The beginning of the end for Brazil's left? | Brazil Elections 2018
05:26
World
Brazil's election on Sunday might very well mark the final chapter in Lula da Silva's tragic political career. The former President and many of his ministers are in jail for corruption. Now Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad will try to save the party, and win the presidency, while facing his own criminal charges. Sandra Gathmann reports from the city of Salvador in Brazil. #Eleicoes2018 #EleicoesDebate #BrazilElections2018
October 4, 2018
