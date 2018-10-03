BizTech Share

South African farmers struggle after drought | Money Talks

Strict water restrictions in Cape Town, South Africa have finally been relaxed. The city's worst drought in recorded history forced officials to limit residents to 50 litres of water per person, per day. Now, it'll be increased to 70 litres because the dams are finally re-filling. But for those in the agricultural sector, the nightmare isn't over. Melanie Rice reports. #SouthAfrica #Drought #WaterShortage