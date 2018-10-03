BizTech Share

China lowers tariffs on more than 1,500 imports | Money Talks

As the United States doubles-down on its trade war with China, Beijing is removing more barriers to the world's second-largest economy. The government says it wants to promote balanced foreign trade by cutting tariffs on more than 1,500 products, and it's also allowing more countries to sell beef to the mainland. The changes come just a week after a third round of US tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods came into effect. Mobin Nasir has more.