Could peace deal lead to reform in Eritrea?
14:57
World
Ethiopia and Eritrea were at war for more than twenty years. Tens of thousands of people were killed, families were forced apart, and communications were cut. But now, after decades, some of those families have been reunited, embassies reopened and diplomatic ties restored. Can it open Eritrea to reforms? Guests: Collins Nweke African affairs analyst Awet Weldemichael Associate Professor and National Scholar in African History Queen's University Daniel Mekonnen Executive Director Eritrean Law Society #Ethiopia #Eritrea #Peace
October 4, 2018
