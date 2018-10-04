POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Somalia Adult Education: More adults heading back to school in Somalia
02:07
World
Somalia Adult Education: More adults heading back to school in Somalia
Somalia collapsed into civil war almost three decades ago. Instability, violence and famine killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and destroyed state institutions. In the mid-1990s, war disrupted the school system. Millions of children didn't get an education. Now all grown up. Some of these adults are getting a second chance. Adesewa Josh reports. #Somalia #Education
October 4, 2018
