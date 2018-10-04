World Share

Animal Assisted Therapy: Could it transform healthcare?

Assistance animals have been around for decades. In the UK the first guide dogs stepped out with their owners in the 1930s. Now they're providing therapy for a wide range of people. But are we making the most of this bond with animals? And should animal-assisted therapy become a wider part of healthcare? Joining us is Melanie Jones, Psychologist, Trainer and Director of Lead the Way; Amanda Cheesley, Royal College of Nursing Professional Lead for Long-Term Conditions and End of Life Care; and Sarah Gordon, Special Needs Teacher and Certified Professional Practitioner of Animal Assisted Play Therapy. And Frank - a fully trained therapy animal. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Animaltherapy #anxiety #mentalhealth,