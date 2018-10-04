World Share

South African Rugby Legend Francois Pienaar: Exclusive Interview

In South African Rugby, no name is bigger than Francois Pienaar. Pienaar famously captained the Springboks to the 1995 World Cup, receiving the trophy from Nelson Mandela. Our own Robin Adams caught up with the legendary flanker in Capetown, and got his opinion of current skipper Siya Kolisi, and the boks chances of beating the All Blacks this weekend. #Rugby #Springboks #FrancoisPienaar