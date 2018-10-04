What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

European carmakers gear up to go electric | Money Talks

The European Parliament has voted to back tougher carbon dioxide emission standards for cars, despite strong opposition from the auto industry. Members voted to lower emissions by 20% by 2025, and 40% by 2030. But Europe's carmakers already know they must move away from petrol and diesel - and they're betting heavily on electric cars. Elena Casas reports from the Paris Motor Show. Jack Parrock joins us for more on the story. #ElectricCars #Automotive #EU