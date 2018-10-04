BizTech Share

Turkey’s inflation at highest level in 15 years | Money Talks

Turkey's inflation rate climbed to a near 15-year high in September. The collapse of the lira this year has driven consumer prices sharply higher. They soared for a sixth straight month. But Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says he is confident the Turkish economy is taking a turn for the better. For more, we speak to Roberto d'Ambrosio, CEO of financial markets research firm Alpari. #Turkey #CurrencyCrisis #Inflation