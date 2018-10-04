POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York Times says US president and father cheated government | Money Talks
04:55
BizTech
New York Times says US president and father cheated government | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump and his father allegedly tricked their way out of paying hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes. That's according to a months-long investigation by the New York Times. In a 13,000 word report, the newspaper pokes holes in Trump's image. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Trump #TaxFraud #NYTimes
October 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?