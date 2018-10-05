POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Earthquake Simulation: Turkey prepares for possible major earthquake
02:52
World
Earthquake Simulation: Turkey prepares for possible major earthquake
As Indonesia struggles with the aftermath of its earthquake and Tsunami - people in Turkey have had a brutal reminder of the devastation caused. Turkey is sitting in one of the most seismically active regions in the world. Earthquakes have killed thousands of people in the region the last twenty years. And now, the disaster management authority says - it's expecting a major earthquake, possibly in the next ten years. Hasan Abdullah reports. #Earthquake #QuakeSimulation
October 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?