World Share

Is Conor McGregor racist?

Conor McGregor sipped whiskey and boasted he would need just one round to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov at their first press conference. He even offered a alcoholic beverage to the Muslims fighter. However, he was submitted on the night of the fight before the chaos started and Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage to attack McGregor’s team mate, Dillon Danis. Does McGregor take it too far with some of his comments? #Khabib #UFC229 #AndStill