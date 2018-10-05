World Share

TRT World Forum Day 2 - Session 3: Closing Ranks: International Cooperation against Terrorism

Watch our third session of the second day of #TRTWorldForum, “ Closing Ranks: International Cooperation against Terrorism” , where we’re joined by Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Robert Fox, Ufuk Ulutaş, Burhanettin Duran. Moderator: Maria Ramos (TRT World Presenter) • Ali Asghar Soltanieh (Iran’s Former Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency) • Robert Fox (Defence Editor at the Evening Standard)• Peter Van Praagh (President of the Halifax International Security Forum) • Ufuk Ulutaş (Chairman of the Center for Strategic Research) • Burhanettin Duran (Professor at Ibn Haldun University and General Coordinator of SETA Foundation) The 2018 TRT World Forum aims to build of the successes of the inaugural forum held last year in Istanbul. The 2018 Forum aspires to continue engaging the world’s leading thinkers and decision makers in order to address the most pressing issues and challenges of our time. This includes a promotion and celebration of the richness and diversity of global voices and a focus on developing alternative strategies to confront the challenges facing our world. This year’s forum will bring together over six hundred distinguished guests and speakers from all over the world, bringing with them a rich assortment of experience, knowledge and expertise. The 2018 TRT World Forum, entitled “Envisioning Peace & Security in a Fragmented World”, will bring together academics, journalists, policy makers and members of civil society to discuss and analyse the issues that that have shaped and defned our contemporary world. Over the course of two days, leading experts and decision makers will discuss critical issues and seek to collectively ofer actionable strategies and solutions for a world in disarray.