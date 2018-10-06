POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kavanaug Controversy: US Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh decision
01:56
World
Kavanaug Controversy: US Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh decision
Brett Kavanaugh now seems certain to be appointed as a US Supreme Court justice following a preliminary vote in the Senate. Although one Republican senator voted against his confirmation, a Democrat voted in favour.. preserving the majority of two. A final vote will be held this weekend. During one of the most bitter nomination processes in US history.. Kavanaugh had to deny accusations of sexual assault. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Kavanaugh #USSupremeCourt #Trump
October 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?