Yemen Blindness: Intermarriage causes genetic disabilities

In a remote Yemeni village, a large number of residents are forced to feel their way through life. With a population of 200, the village of Mahat has a far higher incidence of blindness than the regular population. Seventy villagers are blind, or severely visually challenged. According to doctors, blindness has been passed down genetically through hundreds of years of intermarriage. Natasha Hussain reports. #Yemen #Blindness