World Share

Indonesia Disaster: Govt says unlikely more survivors will be found

More than a week after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Sulawesi island and trigged a tsunami, rescue efforts are still under way. Indonesian authorities are now saying: The confirmed death toll is more than sixteen hundred and it's expected to rise. The National Disaster Agency says - in one neighbourhood alone - around 17-hundred homes were swallowed up. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors and bodies in the rubble and mudslides. They are using heavy machinery, and it could take up to five months to find all the dead. Indonesia's government is co-ordinating the arrival of aid. Twenty-five countries and four international organisations have to offered to help. Liz Maddock has more. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake