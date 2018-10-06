POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Indonesia Disaster: Govt says unlikely more survivors will be found
02:31
World
Indonesia Disaster: Govt says unlikely more survivors will be found
More than a week after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Sulawesi island and trigged a tsunami, rescue efforts are still under way. Indonesian authorities are now saying: The confirmed death toll is more than sixteen hundred and it's expected to rise. The National Disaster Agency says - in one neighbourhood alone - around 17-hundred homes were swallowed up. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors and bodies in the rubble and mudslides. They are using heavy machinery, and it could take up to five months to find all the dead. Indonesia's government is co-ordinating the arrival of aid. Twenty-five countries and four international organisations have to offered to help. Liz Maddock has more. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake
October 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?