POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bosnia Elections: Demands to stop syndicated crime dominates vote
02:37
World
Bosnia Elections: Demands to stop syndicated crime dominates vote
Security and public safety are dominating politics in Bosnia Herzegovina as the country heads into polls on Sunday. Thousands have attended rallies for the party they support… But equally huge turnouts in apolitical rallies have taken the spotlight. These are organised by relatives who have lost family members to criminal gangs. To find out why the situation has become this urgent, TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd travelled to Banja Luka, Bosnia's second largest city and capital of Republika Srpska, for some answers. #BosniaElections #SyndicatedCrime
October 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?