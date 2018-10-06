World Share

Going Solar: Solar power plant opens in Chernobyl

Chernobyl is producing power again -- but not the same kind that led to the world's worst nuclear accident 32 years ago. A solar power plant has begun operations on radioactive land in the Ukrainian city. The renewable energy push is part of Ukraine's efforts to become more self-sufficient... after a long-running dispute with Russia led it to stop buying natural gas from its neighbour two years ago. Craig Vermay has the details. #SolarEnergy #PowerPlant #Chernobyl