Going Solar: Solar power plant opens in Chernobyl
01:42
World
Going Solar: Solar power plant opens in Chernobyl
Chernobyl is producing power again -- but not the same kind that led to the world's worst nuclear accident 32 years ago. A solar power plant has begun operations on radioactive land in the Ukrainian city. The renewable energy push is part of Ukraine's efforts to become more self-sufficient... after a long-running dispute with Russia led it to stop buying natural gas from its neighbour two years ago. Craig Vermay has the details. #SolarEnergy #PowerPlant #Chernobyl
October 6, 2018
