Missing Saudi Journalist: Turkey believes Saudi reporter killed

We begin with a developing story from here in Turkey where officials reportedly believe a prominent Saudi journalist has been murdered inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. Jamal Kash-oh-gi has been missing since entering the embassy on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia denies the allegations. The 59-year-old journalist is one of the most prominent critics of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. For years he was seen as being close to the Saudi royal family. He had also served as an adviser to senior Saudi officials. Last year, Kash-oh-gi left Saudi Arabia for the US after several of his friends were arrested. But he continued to write opinion pieces and appeared on TV channels, including TRT World. On Tuesday, Khashoggi visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to collect a document certifying he had divorced his ex-wife. This was so he could marry his Turkish fiancee. She accompanied him to the consulate and waited outside. But, she did not see him leave. Saudi Arabia denies any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance and alleged murder. On Wednesday, the Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Saudi ambassador and asked for an explanation about the disappearance. The crown prince says Turkish authorities are welcome to search the consulate. Andrew Hopkins reports. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia