POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Election: Bolsonaro wins first round of presidential poll
02:34
World
Brazil Election: Bolsonaro wins first round of presidential poll
In Brazil where the far right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has won the first round of the presidential election. He's taken around 47 percent of votes, just three percent short of an outright victory. His main rival is Fernando Haddad from the Workers' Party. Haddad will contest the run-off after collecting 29 percent of the vote. Sandra Gathmann has this report. #Bolsonaro #Brazil #FarRight
October 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?