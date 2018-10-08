World Share

One on One: Ana Alban, Former Ecuadorian ambassador to the UK

In an exclusive one on one interview, TRT World's Ali Mustafa speaks to Ana Alban, the former Ecuadorian ambassador to the UK. She recalls Julian Assange's refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy back in 2012. Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been held up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London since 2012, after seeking asylum there to avoid extradition to Sweden or legal action from the British authorities.