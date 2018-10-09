Bloomberg reports China spying on US networks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump has long accused China of trying to steal intellectual property. His claims have led to a trade war with Beijing. And a new report by Bloomberg suggests he may be right. The news service says Chinese intelligence agencies inserted tiny chips into computer servers used by major tech giants such as Amazon and Apple. While many companies have denied the Bloomberg report, its impact is already being felt on stock markets. Joel Flynn explains from Hong Kong, and TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. #TradeWars #MicroChips
