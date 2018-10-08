POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Rape Culture: Normalised behaviour?
03:11
World
US Rape Culture: Normalised behaviour?
Is there really such a thing as a rape culture? Well, as the fingers are being pointed at the United States, perhaps the real question should be, why has the entire world allowed such subjugation for so very long? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?