Rape Culture: Has it become normalised in society?

Two Nobel peace prize winners who campaign against sex as a weapon of war. A new US Supreme Court Justice has been accused of sex abuse when he was a teenager. Brett Kavanaugh, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, - the list goes on. So do the crimes - why? Joining us is David Smith, The Guardian's Washington Correspondent; Amanda Riggle, Feminism Researcher at the University of California; Hillary Margolis, specializing in Women's rights at Human Rights Watch and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Co-founder of the Women’s March, lawyer and author. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.