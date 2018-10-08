World Share

Post-bout free-for-all eclipses UFC title fight

The aftermath to Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Conor McGregor was so bad it even shocked Mike Tyson, a man who's no stranger to causing chaos in Las Vegas. But will the brawl hurt the UFC's image, or enhance it? Here's Talha Duman. But the question is, is this a case of no such thing as bad publicity, or has the sport's reputation been damaged? MMA journalist Ade Oladipo joined us from London to go through the fight.