POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Where is Jamal Khashoggi? | Indonesia’s search for answers | The Newsmakers speaks to IFRC head
53:02
World
Where is Jamal Khashoggi? | Indonesia’s search for answers | The Newsmakers speaks to IFRC head
Prominent Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi has been missing since entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. Was he killed by his own government? Also, more than a week after a devastating tsunami, Indonesia’s government announces an end to its search for survivors. But could more lives have been saved? And, The Newsmakers speaks to Francesco Rocca, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies about how they’re tackling the most pressing humanitarian crises. #TheNewsmakers #JamalKhashoggi #Indonesia
October 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?