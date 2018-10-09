You've been Banksy-ed | Contemporary Art | Showcase

World Share

You've been Banksy-ed

He did it again! It seems anonymous street artist Banksy is determined to keep making a name for himself. And his latest act of creation slash destruction has done that. On Friday, Sotheby's London says they got 'Banksy-ed'. 'Girl with Balloon' one of the most recognized and loved art pieces in the UK was among the items up for auction, but what happened after it was sold… has caused shockwaves across the artworld.